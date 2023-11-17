Alexander (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander missed Green Bay's Week 10 loss to the Steelers with a shoulder issue, but he's been able to log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, and he's got a shot to play this Sunday. According to head coach Matt LeFleur, the All-Pro corner could play this weekend eve if he isn't feeling 100 percent, especially with a tough Chargers offense coming to town, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. But, if the Alexander were to miss his fifth game of the year this weekend, Corey Ballentine and Keisean Nixon would likely see an increased workload in the Packers' secondary.