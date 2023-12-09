Alexander (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reports.

The All-Pro cornerback has missed Green Bay's last four games with a shoulder issue, and after another week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot to suit up Monday night. Alexander has really struggled to stay on the field this season, and if he's forced to miss his eighth game of the year in Week 14, expect Corey Ballentine and Keisean Nixon to see an uptick in snaps in the Packers' secondary.