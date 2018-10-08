Packers' Jaire Alexander: Could suit up in Week 6
Coach Mike McCarthy said Alexander (groin) has a chance to play against the 49ers on Monday night, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie defensive back sat out Sunday's game against the Lions with a groin injury he suffered in Week 4, but his outlook for Monday's contest looks positive. This week's practice reports should shed more light on his availability.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Designated as questionable•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Nabs interception in win•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Tallies seven tackles in defeat•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Will start in Week 3•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Secures first NFL interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...