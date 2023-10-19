Alexander (back) is expected to be added to the Packers' injury report Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The highest paid cornerback in football has already missed two games with a back injury this year, and he may have re-aggravated this Thursday. When head coach Matt LeFleur was asked if Alexander was able to finish Thursday's practice, the play-caller told reporters that "he was limited," per Demovsky. Through three games this season, Alexander has allowed seven completions and 93 yards, while also recording two pass deflections.