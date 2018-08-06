Alexander sat out practice due to a groin injury Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander, selected by the Packers 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, is dealing with an unspecified groin issue. Considering that injury concerns were the largest knock against Alexander coming out of college, it seems likely that the team would err on the side of caution with the 21-year-old. Despite his rookie status Alexander could conceivably start in Green Bay'a defense, which is sorely in need of a playmaker touting top-grade athleticism, as long as he achieve a healthy status by Week 1.

