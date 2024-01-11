Alexander (shoulder/ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Alexander returned from a one-game suspension to play all 46 of Green Bay's defensive snaps Week 18 against Chicago. He's been dealing with a shoulder issue since early November and missed six games because of it, though it's not certain that his current injury is related. Assuming Alexander is able to suit up in Sunday's wild-card contest versus the Cowboys, his presence will be key in trying to slow down CeeDee Lamb and Dallas' pass attack.