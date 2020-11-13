Alexander (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, per coach Matt LaFleur, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A silver lining is that there's precedent this season of players clearing concussion protocol and suiting up despite doubtful tags, such as Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson in Week 8. Still, the Packers are preparing to play without Alexander, which will likely mean more playing time for Chandon Sullivan. If Alexander's unable to recover by Sunday, his next opportunity to take the field will be in Week 11 against the Colts.