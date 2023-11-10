Alexander (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game at the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like Alexander is on track to miss his fourth game this season, this time due to a shoulder injury. If he's out, rookie seventh-rounder Keisean Nixon should start along with Carrington Valentine in Week 10.
