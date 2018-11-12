Packers' Jaire Alexander: Evaluated for concussion
Alexander is being evaluated for a concussion following Green Bay's 31-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
If Alexander is confirmed to have suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, he would face the difficult task of clearing the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game against the Seahawks. With Kentrell Brice (ankle) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) also having suffered injuries Week 10, the Packers could enter Week 11 lacking a substantial amount of depth in their secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Knocks down five passes•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Inactive for Monday's game•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Could suit up in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10