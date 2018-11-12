Alexander is being evaluated for a concussion following Green Bay's 31-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

If Alexander is confirmed to have suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, he would face the difficult task of clearing the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game against the Seahawks. With Kentrell Brice (ankle) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) also having suffered injuries Week 10, the Packers could enter Week 11 lacking a substantial amount of depth in their secondary.