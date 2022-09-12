Alexander recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Vikings.
Many people thought Alexander might shadow Minnesota's star receiver Justin Jefferson, but that simply wasn't the case Sunday. Even though Green Bay's secondary was torched by Jefferson for nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns, it's encouraging to see that the former All-Pro cornerback played every defensive snap (62) for the Packers in Week 1. Look for Alexander to snatch his first interception on the season when the team hosts the Bears next Sunday night.
