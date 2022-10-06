Alexander (groin) was listed as a full participant on the Packers' injury report Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Alexander has been limited in practice since picking up a groin injury in Week 3, which sidelined him for last Sunday's win over the Patriots as well. Now, the star cornerback looks ready to go again against the Giants, who may be without top two quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) in Week 5.
