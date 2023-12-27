The Packers suspended Alexander one game for conduct detrimental to the team Wednesday.

Despite not being named a captain for this past Sunday's game at Carolina, Alexander joined the listed captains for the coin toss and even called tails, allowing Green Bay to defer to the second half. Upon announcing the suspension, GM Brian Gutekunst said in a statement, among other things, "The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first." Thus, Alexander will miss Sunday's key NFC North matchup at Minnesota and next will be eligible to play Sunday, Jan. 7 against the Bears.