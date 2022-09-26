Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers that Alexander will undergo further testing on the groin injury he suffered during the Week 3 contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, the Packers are optimistic that the star cornerback isn't dealing with a long-term injury, but the groin issue could still put his availability for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Patriots in jeopardy. If Alexander can't play this upcoming weekend, Keisean Nixon would likely replace him as a starter at the outside corner spot opposite Eric Stokes.