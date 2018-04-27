Packers' Jaire Alexander: Going to Green Bay

The Packers selected Alexander in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Alexander (5-foot-10, 196 pounds) is a promising cornerback prospect who could realistically establish himself as Green Bay's best at the position even in his rookie season. His vibrant personality should make him an amusing novelty league-wide, and with top-grade athleticism (4.38-second 40, 6.71-second three-cone) he's a candidate to turn into a flashy playmaker for the Packers.