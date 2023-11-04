Alexander (back) is not listed with a game status ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Alexander has been dealing with a lingering back injury that left him sidelined Week 7 against Denver. He then played every defensive snap during the Week 8 loss to Minnesota, and, while he was still limited in three straight practices from Wednesday to Friday, the 26-year-old will still be ready to suit up for the second game in a row. Over four games this season, Alexander has tallied 15 tackles and two passes defended.
