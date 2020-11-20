Alexander (concussion/hand) has been cleared for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After practicing without limitations for a second straight day, Alexander has officially cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol and will return to his starting cornerback position Sunday. The 2018 first-round pick is enjoying a breakout season as a lockdown cornerback, as he's given up just 176 receiving yards and one touchdown through eight games of handling opponents' best receivers.
