Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he was optimistic Alexander (knee) would be able to play in Week 11 against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander was unable to play in the Packers' last game before their bye due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 at Jacksonville, but it now seems like he could avoid missing any more game action with that issue. Green Bay's first official practice report of the week Wednesday will shed more light on his potential availability for Sunday.