Alexander notched seven tackles (five solo), two defended passes and one forced fumble which he recovered during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Broncos.

Alexander stripped the ball from rookie tight end Noah Fant and recovered it for a turnover. The 2018 first-round pick has proven himself a playmaker through three games this season, and he's already solidified himself as a pillar of Green Bay's secondary. He'll look to log another strong game against the Eagles on Thursday.