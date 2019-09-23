Packers' Jaire Alexander: Impressive Week 3
Alexander notched seven tackles (five solo), two defended passes and one forced fumble which he recovered during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Broncos.
Alexander stripped the ball from rookie tight end Noah Fant and recovered it for a turnover. The 2018 first-round pick has proven himself a playmaker through three games this season, and he's already solidified himself as a pillar of Green Bay's secondary. He'll look to log another strong game against the Eagles on Thursday.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Plays every snap in opener•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Looking healthy at minicamp•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Won't play Week 17•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Out for remainder of contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...