The Packers informed Alexander (knee) on Monday that he will be released, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Green Bay will save roughly $17.1 million of the $24.6 million cap hit Alexander carries for the 2025 season by designating him a post-June 1 cut, per OverTheCap.com. The 2018 first-round pick had skipped all in-person, voluntary workouts with the Packers to this point in the offseason, though Demovsky reports that Alexander panned to report for mandatory minicamp. One of the league's best cornerbacks when healthy, injuries limited Alexander to just seven regular-season appearances in both 2023 and 2024. The combination of injury concerns and the two years remaining on Alexander's four-year, $84 million contract, evidently made it impossible for Green Bay to find a trade partner for the two-time Pro Bowler. The Packers reportedly recently offered Alexander a revised deal, but with no agreement being reached, his release is an unsurprising outcome.