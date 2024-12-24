Alexander (knee) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Saints.
Alexander practiced fully all week leading up to Monday night's contest, but he'll ultimately miss a fifth consecutive game and his sixth of a possible last seven outings. Alexander has appeared in just seven games all year. Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes will handle cornerback duties against New Orleans' offense full of backups.
