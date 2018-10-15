Packers' Jaire Alexander: Inactive for Monday's game
Alexander (groin) is inactive for Monday's contest against the 49ers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander will miss his second consecutive game. With Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) also inactive for Green Bay, Josh Jackson figures to take on a larger role in the secondary behind starting cornerbacks Kevin King and Tramon Williams.
