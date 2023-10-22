Alexander (back) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander missed back-to-back games due to the back issue before returning to action for the Packers' Week 5 loss to Las Vegas on Monday Night Football. However, he appears to have aggravated the issue over Green Bay's Week 6 bye and will miss another contest. The Packers will have Eric Stokes (knee) available for the first time this season, but Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are also candidates for increased snaps.