Alexander (groin) appears to have avoided a major injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Alexander still needs to undergo additional testing, but he wasn't in much distress after exiting Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers due to the injury. Once Alexander's test results come in, it will become apparent whether Green Bay's initial optimism is warranted.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Getting more tests on groin•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Won't return against Bucs•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Picks up first 2022 pick•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Five tackles in loss•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Signing record-setting extension•