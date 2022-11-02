Alexander recorded one interception on four passes defended and one tackle (zero solo) during a 27-17 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Alexander notched his second interception of the season, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen coughed up the ball to the Packers secondary for the second time in the fourth quarter. After knocking away three passes in a Week 6 loss to the Jets, the star cornerback set a new season high in passes defended Sunday. Alexander has now matched his previous career high for interceptions in a season, and he could stand to see more targets in coverage if he shadows No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown during this Sunday's game against Detroit.