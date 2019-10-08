Packers' Jaire Alexander: Interception Sunday
Alexader recorded two tackles and an interception across 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Alexander continues to make plays this season, as he recorded his first interception of the year off a tipped ball intended for Amari Cooper. The second-year corner is a key reason for the emergence of the Packers defense this season and he will look to continue this level of play Monday night against the Lions.
