Packers' Jaire Alexander: Knocks down five passes
Alexander had seven solo tackles and five pass deflections in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Alexander returned to action after missing two games with a groin injury, and he made a major impact for the Packers defense, as evidenced by his stats. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 8, and given his success, expect him to to continue playing frequently moving forward.
