Alexander (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears.
Alexander came into Sunday's game nursing a knee injury, and it appears he aggravated the issue. If he's unable to return, Eric Stokes will likely take over at corner opposite starter Keisean Nixon.
