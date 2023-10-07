Alexander (back) was a limited participant in practice Friday.
Alexander is still dealing with a back issue that caused him to miss each of the Packers' past two games. He logged a pair of limited practice sessions last week but was unable to suit up against Detroit on Thursday Night Football, so it would be encouraging if he's able to return to full participation Saturday. While Alexander has been out, Carrington Valentine has been seeing more defensive snaps.
