Alexander (back) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.
The two-time All-Pro played for just the second time in five games last week against the Vikings. Alexander's participation level in Friday's practice should help determine his status for Sunday's matchup with the Rams. The cornerback has 15 tackles and two passes defensed in four starts this season.
