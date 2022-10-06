Alexander (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander sustained a groin injury in Week 3 and was in and out of practice before being ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's win over the Patriots. The star cornerback recorded 175 tackles and 41 passes defended over his first three seasons before sitting out all but four games last year due to an AC joint injury, so Green Bay will likely take every precaution when it comes to his health. Alexander will have two more practices to return in full before Sunday's game against the Giants in London.