Alexander (back) was listed as did not participate on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday.
Alexander missed Sunday's contest against the Saints after showing up on the Packers' injury report Friday. He could be out for Green Bay's Week 4 matchup against Detroit since the game takes place Thursday. Keisean Nixon -- who had three tackles in Sunday's game -- could start once again if Alexander is ruled out for Week 4.
