Packers' Jaire Alexander: Listed as questionable
Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Alexander did not practice in any capacity this week, and appears to be trending towards sitting out Green Bay's season finale. The rookie is nursing a groin injury sustained during last week's loss to the Jets.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Out for remainder of contest•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Posts career-high tackle total•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Takes all defensive snaps in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Records six tackles•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Avoids concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...