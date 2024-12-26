Alexander (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander was unable to play against the Saints in Week 16 despite logging full practices all week. His limited practice Thursday hints that the veteran corner may have suffered a setback in his recovery, but head coach Matt LaFleur did not comment on Alexander's rehab. Alexander's practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's NFC North clash against the Vikings.