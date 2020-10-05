Alexander (hand/knee) is on track to play Monday versus the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander didn't practice Saturday with what appeared to be a new knee injury, so it's encouraging that he'll likely play Monday, especially with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley coming to town. His official status will be revealed around 90 minutes before Monday's 8:50 p.m. ET kickoff.
