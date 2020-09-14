Alexander recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack, a safety and an interception in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Alexander made a couple huge plays in the second quarter of Sunday's contest, first sacking Kirk Cousins in the end zone and then picking him off on the Vikings' half of the field two drives later. Alexander generated some buzz over the offseason as a player on the rise, and that should become even more pronounced after his Week 1 performance.