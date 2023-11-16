Alexander (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The star cornerback missed Week 10 against the Steelers with the injury and has also battled a back issue this season, limiting him to five games. Alexander has two more days to get on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
