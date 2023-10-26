Alexander (back) missed practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday.
The cornerback also sat out of the Packers' Week 7 loss to the Broncos with the same injury. The two-time All-Pro has been dealing with the ailment on and off since September and has only started three of six games this season.
