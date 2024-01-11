Alexander (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

According to head coach Matt LeFleur, Alexander sustained this ankle injury in a "freak" accident in Wednesday's walk-through, rolling his ankle by stepping on someone else's foot, per Hodkiewicz. LeFleur also told reporters that Alexander is doing everything in his power to suit up Sunday, and he's considered day-to-day for the time being. The All-Pro cornerback has struggled to stay on the field this season, appearing in just seven games, and his injury status will be something to look out for as we get closer to Sunday.