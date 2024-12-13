Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that Alexander (knee) won't play in Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday; however, LaFleur told reporters Friday that he didn't feel the All-Pro corner was ready to return based off what he observed at practice throughout the week. The Louisville product is now set to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine expected to serve as Green Bay's top outside cornerback duo until Alexander recovers from his PCL injury.