Packers' Jaire Alexander: Nabs interception in win
Alexander recorded two tackles and one interception during Green Bay's 22-0 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Alexander's interception ended one of Buffalo's two offensive drives which crossed the Packers' 30-yard line. The 2018 first-round pick logged another impressive performance, and stands to continue receiving limited defensive snaps against Detroit in Week 5.
More News
