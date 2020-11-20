Alexander (concussion/hand) was listed as a full participant for the Packers' practice session Thursday.
Alexander improved from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday, though he has not yet been officially cleared from concussion protocol. If able to get over that hurdle, Alexander would be in line for his ninth start of the season Week 11. The Louisville product is holding opponents to a career-low 68.3 passer rating when targeted in coverage this season, and he's seemingly trending in the direction of an active designation for a Sunday matchup against the Colts.
