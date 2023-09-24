Alexander (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander was added to the injury report Friday when a back issue held him to a limited practice. The veteran cornerback played on all of Green Bay's defensive snaps last week versus Atlanta, but the back issue is affecting him enough to keep him from playing Week 3. Keisean Nixon is expected to start in his place.
