Packers' Jaire Alexander: Not practicing Thursday
Alexander (groin) did not practice Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander suffered a groin injury during Sunday's win against the Jets, and now misses his second straight practice. The rookie is a candidate to remain sidelined Week 17, in which case Bashaud Breeland would benefit from an uptick in snaps.
