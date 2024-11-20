Alexander (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Alexander was forced out of Sunday's game at Chicago early with a knee injury, and now it looks like his availability for Week 12 is in jeopardy. He'll likely have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday versus the 49ers.
