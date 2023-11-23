Alexander (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's matchup against Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander is set to sit out his third straight contest due to a shoulder injury that first popped up during Week Week 10 prep. The veteran cornerback was listed as limited on all three of Green Bay's practice report estimations this week, and he'll now have 10 days to try to be ready for next Sunday's contest against Kansas City. Corey Ballentine has filled in for Alexander each of the past two weeks and is slated to do so again Thursday.