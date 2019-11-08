Packers' Jaire Alexander: Nursing groin injury
Alexander is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers due to a groin injury.
Alexander was limited in Friday's practice due to a groin issue that appears to have been suffered during weekly practices. It's positive that the second-year pro wasn't held out of practice entirely, but his status will be worth monitoring as Sunday's tilt against the Panthers approaches.
