Alexander is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers due to a groin injury.

Alexander was limited in Friday's practice due to a groin issue that appears to have been suffered during weekly practices. It's positive that the second-year pro wasn't held out of practice entirely, but his status will be worth monitoring as Sunday's tilt against the Panthers approaches.

