Alexander (knee) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported earlier Monday that Alexander was practicing, but the Packers' injury report clarified that it was a limited session. The All-Pro cornerback has missed three of Green Bay's last four games due to a partial tear in his PCL; however, Wednesday's limited session suggests he has a shot at returning for the Week 14 divisional matchup against the Lions.