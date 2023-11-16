Alexander (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The All-Pro cornerback returned to the field in a limited fashion after recording a DNP to start Green Bay's week of practice. Alexander has already missed four games thus far with shoulder and back issues, and he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he can practice in full Friday.
