Alexander (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire reports.

The rookie out of Louisville has not seen the field since Week 4 against the Bills. Alexander has had a solid start to his rookie campaign, racking up 19 tackles (17 solo) and 0.5 sacks. Alexander looks on track to make his return to the field, but expect a definitive call from the Packers later in the week.