Packers' Jaire Alexander: Out for remainder of contest
Alexander is out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a groin injury.
The rookie first rounder was able to leave the game under his own power. With Alexander temporarily out, Bashaud Breeland is the likely candidate to slide into the open corner spot alongside Josh Jackson. Expect more information to surface regarding Alexander's status after the game.
